High alert in UP

Lucknow, Feb 7: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday put on alert the authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga and asked them to continuously monitor the water levels in the river after a glacier broke off at Joshimath in neighbouring Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, triggering a massive flood there.

The glacier burst triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

In a disaster alert issued to district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the relief commissioner said, “Reports of breaking off a part of the Nanda Devi glacier in Uttarakhand have been received. The districts on the (banks of the) Ganga river need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7.” “If required, people should be taken to safer places.

The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been instructed to be on the highest alert,” the statement added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “To tackle the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help.”

In another tweet, he said, “Feel sad by the news that many people are feared dead in the disaster which took place after breaking off a glacier. I pray to Lord Ram to give peace to the souls who have passed away, strength to the aggrieved family members to bear the loss and speedy recovery to the injured.” Later in a statement, the chief minister said in case of an increase in the water levels, people residing close to the the banks of the Ganga should be shifted elsewhere. He appealed to people not believe in any rumour.

“People should exercise caution and not venture towards the river banks. In case of any adverse circumstances, cooperate with the district administration. The UP government is taking all necessary steps,” he said. (PTI)