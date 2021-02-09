National Nuggets

School bus hits truck

Chandigarh, Feb 8: Seven children sustained minor injuries when their school bus hit a cement-laden truck from behind while negotiating a turn in Haryana’s Rewari district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Palhawas village. The bus driver and a teacher were also injured in the accident, the official said. “Luckily, no one sustained any serious injury,” SHO of Rohrai police station Manoj Kumar said over the phone. The bus was going towards the school in Rewari when the accident occurred, Kumar said, adding that all the injured persons were taken to a hospital. (PTI)

Rs 50-cr Chinese racket busted

Hyderabad, Feb 8: An online racket involving two Chinese nationals was busted with the arrest of three Indians who allegedly duped around 20,000 people across the country to the tune of Rs 50 crores by offering huge returns on investments, police said on Monday.

The trio, along with the absconding Chinese, was accused of enticing the public by offering 4.5 times returns on deposits in 90 days, Cyberabad Commissioner ofPoliceV C Sajjanar said. Acting on a complaint by a depositor, a case was registered and the Indians were arrested in Haryana and Delhi.

One of the Chinese nationals left India and did not return while the other had never come to India. (PTI)

Couple held for duping jeweller

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 8: A UP-based couple and their driver were arrested for allegedly duping a jeweller here of Rs 2,40,000, police said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Vaseek Siddique (27), a resident of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, his wife Gazala Mansur (34) and their driver Anas Ahmed (23), Kota city SP Vikas Pathak said. The couple bought gold jewellery from the shopkeeper in exchange for a fake diamond ring, the SP said. Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the jeweller and the accused were arrested on Monday, he added. (PTI)

Puppy charred to death

Mandsaur, Feb 8: Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the death of a puppy in a fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, an official said on Monday.

While a local social worker in his police complaint claimed nine puppies were killed in the incident that took place on Friday in Y D Nagar here, the police said they have recovered one carcass so far from the spot.

The incident occurred on a vacant piece of land in a residential area where some people burnt shrubs and bushes apparently to keep snakes and other animals away, Y D Nagar police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak said. (PTI)