Sunny Leone calls cheating charge ‘slanderous’ and ‘deeply hurtful’

Sunny Leone has refuted cheating claims levelled against her, saying that half-baked information is as dangerous as misreporting. On her part, she has alleged lack of timely payment in the concerned deal.

Last week, Sunny was questioned by Kerala Police at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram. The interrogation was conducted following a complaint filed by an events manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case.

R. Shiyas, who conducts events in and around Kochi, had filed a complaint with the Kerala DGP alleging that Sunny had taken Rs 29 lakh from him while promising to attend various inaugural functions in the state but failed to do so. The case is related to a 2019 event.

She has now accused the events organiser for sharing incorrect information, and hopes that law will take its course.

“Half information is as dangerous as misreporting. And this is yet another case of the same. I want to set the record straight,” Sunny said.

“As an artiste, work is worship for me. I was nothing but gracious, understanding even moving my schedule multiple times over the organisers. But they wouldn’t commit to a set date. It is customary that to lock an actor’s time, an advance has to be paid upfront, which wasn’t done till the nth hour,” she continued.

There’s absolutely no chance that if I have set a date and time for an event, I wouldn’t show up,” Sunny added. (IANS)