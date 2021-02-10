Prachanda seeks support from India and China against Oli

Kathmandu, Feb 9: Chairperson of the Nepal Communist Party’s splinter faction Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said on Tuesday that his party has appealed to the international community, including India and China, to extend support to its ongoing struggle against Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s “unconstitutional and undemocratic move” to dissolve Parliament.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Oli, in a surprise move, dissolved the House of Representatives, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.

His move to dissolve the 275-member House sparked protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

“The House of Representatives must be reinstated if we are to consolidate federalism and democracy and take the peace process to the logical conclusion,” Prachanda said during an interaction with a select group of international media representatives based in Kathmandu.

“I believe that the Supreme Court would not endorse Prime Minister Oli’s unconstitutional and undemocratic move to dissolve the House of Representatives,” he said ahead of his faction’s massive protest rally in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

He also warned that if the House is not reinstated, the country would plunge into a grave political crisis. Prachanda said that his party has appealed to the international community, including neighbouring India and China, to extend support to their ongoing struggle against Oli’s unconstitutional move of dissolving the House of Representatives.

“We have conveyed to the international community that Oli’s move has resulted in the demise of democracy and we seek support from the international community including India, China, European Union and the US to protect hard earned federalism and democracy,” said Prachanda. (PTI)