National Nuggets

ASI unearths Jain temple

Belur(K’taka), Feb 10: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed an ancient temple of Hoysala era in in Hassan district recently, an ASI official said on Wednesday.

Presumably a Jain temple, the ancient structure with a grand platform carrying intricate carvings unique to the Hoysala era, was found at Shantinatha Basadi near Halebidu in Belur taluk, the officer added. The discovery is significant because it shows that the Hoysala rulers had patronised Jainism as well.

The excavation was carried out on January 20 by a team led by Dr G Maheshwari, Regional Director of ASI (Southern Region). (PTI)

4 drown as car rolls into canal

Bikaner (Rajasthan), Feb 10 : Four people drowned in Hanumangarh district when their car, parked without the handbrakes being applied, rolled into a canal, police said on Wednesday.

The dead included a couple, their daughter and a relative who were on their way to Rawatsar from Sikar, police said. The deceased’s family friend, Ramesh Kumar, was driving the car and he halted it on Tuesday night to attend nature’s call at the edge of the slope.

Since he had not applied the handbrake, the car rolled down and fell into the Indira Gandhi canal, Hanumangarh town police station incharge Laxman Singh said. (PTI)

High-grade explosives found

Ranchi, Feb 10: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches in the dense forests of Jharkhand’s Khunti district and recovered high-grade explosives which the outlawed CPI (Maoist) planned to target security forces, an official said.

The searches were conducted in the Korangburu hillock at Jilingkel at the instance of arrested armed CPI (Maoist) cadre Naina.

During the early morning operation, 100 metres of Cordtex wire (a type of detonating cord) and high-grade explosive — 126 Gelatin sticks, weighing about 15 kgs — were recovered, an NIA spokesperson said. (PTI)

185 more birds die in Maha

Mumbai, Feb 10: Maharashtra has reported fresh deaths of 185 birds, including 180 from various poultries, the state government said on Wednesday. It said 180 of the 185 birds were found dead at different poultries on Tuesday evening.

“Of these 180 birds, 110 were found dead in Akola, five in Thane and 65 in Aurangabad,” the state Animal Husbandry department said in a statement. The samples of these birds have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and to the Disease Investigation Section in Pune to check whether they were infected by bird flu pathogen. (PTI)