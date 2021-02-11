Republic Day violence well-planned: Police

New Delhi, Feb 10: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Iqbal Singh, arrested in connection with the Republic Day farmers’ tractor parade violence, to seven days police custody, after police contended that he is the main conspirator, the event was well-planned and there may be foreign funding too.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Wednesday arrested Iqbal Singh from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. He was allegedly the part of tractor rally that breached course and created ruckus in the city. His videos went viral where he was purportedly heard threatening cops and inciting protesters to go on a rampage.

Iqbal Singh was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Poorva Mehra of Tis Hazari court, who then sent him to police custody. The police told the court, “Iqbal is one of the main conspirators. The events were not a random occurrence. It was well-planned.”

The police emphasized that the event was a big conspiracy and that his link to Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in the case on Tuesday, need to be unearthed. “We have intelligence that there may be foreign funding too. We need to establish where his funding is coming from.”

“We need to establish all his links — who his supporters are, where the money is coming from and how he ran the channel. He is amongst the main instigators of this big conspiracy. It was a well-planned event, for which we already have another accused’s custody,” the police contended. (IANS)