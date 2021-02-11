Saleng Sangma on overdrive to check on illegal transportation of coal

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: In an attempt to find out the truth pertaining to the continuous allegations of transportation of  illegal coal , Chairman of the State Programme Implementation & Monitoring Committee (SGPI&MC), Saleng Sangma went to the ground himself in North Garo Hills to see for himself if illegal transportation of coal was really taking place or not.

Saleng A Sangma, MLA, who is also supporting the MDA Government visited Dainadubu in North Garo Hills to see for himself the reality regarding the allegations

“ During our exercise, we found that two trucks were carrying illegal coal and FIR have been filed against those trucks,” Sangma said while informing that there were a couple of more trucks which were plying on the road with legal permissions.

