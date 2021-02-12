‘CAA will be implemented after end of vaccination’

Thakurnagar (WB), Feb 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees under the CAA will begin once the process of COVID vaccination has ended. Accusing the opposition parties of misleading the minorities about the Citizenship (amendment) Act, he said, its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities. ‘

Shah said the Modi government had in 2018 promised it will bring in a new citizenship law and kept it when the BJP was voted to power in 2019.

He said, after the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, its implementation had to be kept in abeyance.

“As soon as the COVID vaccination process ends the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin. All of you will be respected citizens of this country,” he said, addressing a rally here.

“As the Home Minister of this country, I want to assure the minorities of India that none of you will lose citizenship. The CAA is about granting citizenship to refugees, it is not about taking away anyone’s citizenship,” he said. (PTI)