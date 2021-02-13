Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end with Season 8

The popular comedy show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, will wrap with its eighth season.

The Samberg-led police comedy will conclude during the 2021-22 broadcast season as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused delay on the production of the season.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes, deadline.com reported. As the news of the show wrapping up emerged, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars and co-creator Dan Goor shared fond memories about working together. (IANS)