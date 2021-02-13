South Garo Hills remains without DC ; GSU seeks IAS officer

TURA: One of the most backward districts in the Garo Hills region, and possibly in the entire state, South Garo Hills has remained without a full fledged deputy commissioner since December, prompting the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) to raise the issue with the state and demand the appointment of a full fledged Indian Administrative Service officer.

The last deputy commissioner Hubert B Marak, IAS, retired on December 31st, and since then the district is being supervised by a junior officer, Mary T Sangma, in the rank of additional deputy commissioner from the state civil services.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, GSU from Mindikgre regional unit Greneth M Sangma pointed out that the remote district is not only backward but also sensitive as it shares a long border with Bangladesh.

“Due to its long porous border with Bangladesh there are frequent cases of cattle and coal smuggling and movement of underground outfits,” stated the GSU.

The border district also has the problem of cattle lifting and smuggling of stolen vehicles, particularly two wheelers, across the international border by criminal gangs.

The student body pointed out that due to poor infrastructure, police and BSF are unable to cover the entire district in quick time. They mentioned that the problem is further aggravated by absence of an able administrator in the rank of an IAS officer.

“Government must take a decision and appoint an IAS officer as the district head so that positive decisions can be taken with lightning speed that will benefit the district,” demanded the student union.

The GSU has given a time-line of February itself, for the appointment of an IAS officer as the new deputy commissioner of South Garo Hills district.