Respite from cold wave in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar : Weather continued to improve across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the long spell of cold wave was broken by bright sunny days and comparatively warmer nights, which is likely to continue during the next week, said the MeT department.

“Weather has remarkably improved in J&K and Ladakh. Cold wave has already broken as bright sunny days and comparatively warmer nights are expected during the next 7 days”, an official of the meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 0.4, Pahalgam minus 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 3.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 6.5, Kargil minus 9.1 and Drass minus 17.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.3, Katra 9.6, Batote 4.7, Bannihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the minimum temperature. (IANS)