254 cases negate Union govt’s no coal mining in state claim

SHILLONG, Feb 14: The state government has filed 254 cases on illegal coal mining and transportation from 2019 to 2021, negating the Centre’s claim that there are no such activities in Meghalaya.

Available data say charge-sheets were filed in 146 of the 254 cases and investigation in 95 others was on.

The data also reveal that the police filed 199 of these cases, the district magistrates 15, public 22, Directorate of Mineral Resources officials 13 and a district transport officer one. All these cases were filed under the Mines and Minerals Development Regulation (MMDR) Act.

“We are holding regular meetings and efforts are on to curb illegal coal mining and transportation,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

He said that strict orders have been issued for compliance of the National Green Tribunal’s orders and the deputy commissioners and the superintendents of police of the districts have been directed to increase patrolling and maintain extra vigil in the coal belts.

“Instruction has also been given to take strict legal action under the provision of the MMDR Act if anyone is caught indulging in illegal coal mining and transportation activity,” the official said.

The Narendra Modi government had in the Rajya Sabha denied any illegal coal mining in Meghalaya or any major revenue loss to the hill state, even though the BJP state unit has made strident allegations to the contrary.

The Centre’s statement had evoked sharp criticisms from various quarters except for the state BJP, which had otherwise been vocal about the issue.

The NGT had in April 2014 imposed the ban on rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya. The state government later claimed that tonnes of already extracted coal lying around various mining sites needed to be transported to prevent the local environment from being polluted.

The state unit of the BJP has not only alleged illegal coal mining in Meghalaya despite the ban but also demanded an independent probe into cases of illegal mining activities. It had also sought resignation of the Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui following the death of six miners in a coal mine mishap in East Jaintia Hills recently.