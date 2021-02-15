AJP bid to establish greater public connect ahead of polls

GUWAHATI: Regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad has opened a toll-free number for people to share their problems and also provide suggestions and views to the party, in a bid to establish closer connect with the electorate ahead of the elections.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said a toll free number, “1800-270-2626” has been opened for people to share their problems, opinions and suggestions regarding what the party should do.

“We want to give people a chance to be heard and will ensure that we provide the answers. There is a visible disconnect between the rulers and the ruled today. But we want this to change in our endeavour to create an ambience of people’s democracy,” Gogoi said.

He further informed that there would be weekly reviews in this regard and matters/grievances taken up with the concerned departments for solutions.

“For example, in the villages, flood/erosion affected people do not have homes, roads and bridges, etc. But in most cases, neither do people get the chance to convey their problems nor are authorities aware of these problems,” Gogoi said.

The AJP president also urged people to become “jatiya sevaks” (servants of the state), and accordingly, register their names in a website opened by the party.

“We appeal to the people aspiring to serve the state as “jatiya sevaks” to register their names on the website, sevak.assam jatiya parishad.org,” he said.

The regional party also sought crowd funding for their political journey ahead of the polls in April.

“We have opened a bank account number, 59202020202111 (IFSC code HDFC0000399) and appeal to the people of the state to cooperate in our political journey and donate whatever they can for the party. Accounts of fund inflows will be maintained every week and uploaded on our website,” Gogoi said.

He further urged aspiring candidates across the 126 constituencies for the upcoming polls to file their nominations of candidature by February 25, 2021 with a fee of Rs 20000.