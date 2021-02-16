Suniel Shetty: I worry for my kids in the industry in general

Actor Suniel Shetty is aware about the continuous discussion around star kids, their lifestyles and involvement of drugs in the film industry. While he is confident that his children actor Athiya Shetty and son Ahan are safe, he does worry about the wrong perception people have around ‘star kids.

“I don’t worry for my kids,” he tells IANS, adding: “(I am) worried about my kids in the industry in general. Every industry kid is called a ‘druggie’. No, we are not, we are good people. We are socially placed and we do our CSR and I am very vocal about it. What I support is a clean, good, friendly environment.”

The actor also believes in the concept of live and let live.

“Failure has never come my way. I am Suniel Shetty even after five flops. You cannot tell me how to walk and talk. You can say about me, ‘he is a flop actor’ but where are you in life? Who are you to question? These are the questions I would ask if you get personal. Otherwise you are living your life and I am living my life. So, no judgement,” shares the actor.

While daughter Athiya is already three films old in the Hindi film industry, Ahan will soon make his Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster “RX 100”. (IANS)