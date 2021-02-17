Call to review performance of Fisheries department

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 16: Director of Fisheries department, AL Mawlong, on Tuesday appealed to the department officials to review its level of performance since yesteryears and see if they were able to achieve its goal of serving the rural poor.

Mawlong was speaking at the inauguration of the new office building of the Superintendent of Fisheries at Gangdubi Fish Farm under Mendipathar in North Garo Hills.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Deputy Directors of Fisheries, A Jyrwa and P Phawa, and heads of various line departments.

Speaking at the programme, Mawlong also exhorted officers from different departments to cooperate and work in tandem towards upliftment of the socio-economic condition of the people.

Mawlong also dwelt at length about Meghalaya State Aqua Culture Mission, which was introduced with an objective to boost fish productivity in Meghalaya.

Earlier on Monday, she also inaugurated Fish Feed Mill at Bajengdoba and Fish Retail Outlet at Resubelpara.