Border coordination meeting held at Jowai

Inter-state border coordination meeting held at Jowai on Feb 19. ST photo.

JOWAI: The border coordination meeting among the administrations of  West Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong district Assam was held on Saturday at the  Circuit House here in view of ensuing election to the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The following issues were discussed in the meeting:

  1. Joint strategy to prevent movement of illicit liquor, drugs and other contraband items across the inter- state boundary in the run up to Assam polls.
  2. To share intelligence on movement of criminals and trouble mongers.
  3. To strike better coordination at grassroots level to prevent violation of election Model Code of Conduct.
  4. Setting up and securing polling stations on the inter-state boundary areas.

 

