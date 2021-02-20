Conrad backs lone Lokayukta appointment

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has defended the appointment of only one chairperson of the Meghalaya Lokayukta while assuring that more people for the anti-graft panel will be appointed based on requirement.

The statement from Conrad came after the Meghalaya High Court asked the state government to file an affidavit informing as to when it would constitute a fully functional Lokayukta in the state.

The chief minister told reporters on Friday that rules have been amended to allow the Lokayukta to function with just the chairperson, even as he maintained that in many other states, the panel has only one person as chairperson who runs the Lokayukta.

“We will be going ahead and seeing when the situation requires the appointment of more people,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the Lokayukta could always inform the Meghalaya government about its requirement and, accordingly, the government would ensure that the same was provided.