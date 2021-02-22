Nifty Mumbai edge past Delhi

Jaipur, Feb 21: Prithvi Shaw’s blistering unbeaten 105 after an impressive show by the bowlers set up Mumbai’s seven wicket win over Delhi in an Elite Group D game here on Sunday as the domestic giants began their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note

Mumbai bowlers led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (3/35) restricted Delhi to 211/7 despite a valiant unbeaten 106 off 145 balls by Himmat Singh and then cantered to the target in 31.5 overs as Prithvi tore into the Delhi attack.

Shaw was in his elements.

He took the Delhi attack to cleaners hammering 15 boundaries and two sixes in his 89-ball match-winning innings and was ably supported by Iyer, who was making a comeback after missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

After Iyer was cleaned up by Lalit Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, who had earned his maiden India call up on Saturday, played his part to perfection with a blazing 50 off 33 balls, striking six fours and two sixes. He and Shaw conjured 93 runs for the third wicket and brought Mumbai on the cusp of a win and then comfortably rode home. (PTI)