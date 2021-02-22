Opp sharpens knives for Budget session

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The Congress is determined to extract answers on some major issues from the NPP-led MDA government during the upcoming Budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly.

“Expect the session to go deep into some of the agendas that have remained unanswered,” Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

Asserting the commitment of the CLP members, she said: “We are a persistent team and will keep reminding the government of all the issues flagged during the last three sessions that were very short.”

Lyngdoh said many of their queries remain unanswered while the replies to some were unsatisfactory. “This session may not be heated, but expect it to be of content,” she added.

The 11-day Budget session will begin from March 5.