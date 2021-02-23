5 Karbi militant outfits surrender arms; CM welcomes cadres to mainstream

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to Assam government’s efforts to make the state insurgency-free, as many as 1040 cadres of five Karbi ethnic militant groups formally laid down arms and joined the mainstream during a function attended by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday evening

The surrendered militant groups comprise the Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri N C Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) and United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) including self-styled chief of PDCK Ingti Kathar Songbijit.

The outfits laid down 338 arms of different kinds along with 11203 bullets.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal welcomed the members of Karbi militant groups back to the mainstream and congratulated them for deciding to give up arms while reposing faith in the Constitution of the country.

“Karbi Anglong is one of the most beautiful districts in the state,” the chief minister said, while urging the surrendered militants to contribute in the mission of making Assam self-reliant through a self-reliant Karbi Hills region.

“Karbi youths have lots of potential and they must utilise it to make Karbi Anglong a developed region in the state by harnessing its tourism potential, he said.

Sonowal further said that the government’s role was not limited to only bringing back the militants but also to ensure a life of dignity and respect for those who have surrendered arms by facilitating opportunities for livelihood and employment.

The chief minister also appreciated the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council for ushering in a period of peace and prosperity in the Karbi Hills.

He further commended the Unified Command structure comprising Assam police, Indian Army, paramilitary and intelligence agencies for their success in bringing peace to the state.