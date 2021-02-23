SSA teachers to boycott regular duties from Mar 1  

TURA: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA) has threatened to boycott their regular duties from March 1 if their 8 months’ pending arrears from 2016-17 are not released by the 28th of this month.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the association said that it was tired of submitting repeated memorandums and petitions with the state government ignoring their demands each time.

“We are unhappy over the insensitivity of the State Government to release our long pending arrears. If the government fails to do so again this time, we cannot discharge our duties properly. Therefore, we have decided to boycott our regular duties,” the association said.