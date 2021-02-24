Convict in Delhi gang rape case who jumped parole arrested

New Delhi, Feb 23 : The Special Cell of Delhi police has arrested a life convict in the infamous Dhaula Kuan rape case of 2010 who absconded after jumping parole. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 caliber with 2 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police said that Shamshad was wanted in 12 cases of breaking open ATMs and taking away the cash in Delhi. Shamshad was also involved in 16 criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana.

During interrogation, Shamshad disclosed that he was released from jail on parole on April 20, 2020 in this case as a part of the exercise to decongest jails in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parole was extended due to the pandemic till February 20, 2021 when Shamshad had to surrender in jail. But instead of surrendering, he absconded and went underground.

“Shamshad is an active member of a Mewat based interstate gang of robbers and a close associate of Liyakat who is already under arrest. Shamshad with other members of this gang is wanted in 12 cases of breaking ATMs in Delhi and taking away cash trays in a short span of two months,” said PS Kushwah, DCP Special Cell.

Members of this gang robbed cash amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh from these 12 ATMs. They used to spray black paint on the CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths and open the ATMs with the help of a gas cutter and remove the cash cabins. After removing the cash, they would throw away parts of the ATMs. The accused used various vehicles in the commission of these crimes in Delhi. The remaining five associates of Shamshad wanted in the above cases have also been identified.

Shamshad along with four associates had raped a girl in Delhi in their vehicle in the intervening night of 23 and 24 November, 2010. All the five were arrested and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment by the court for this crime.(IANS)