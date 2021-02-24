Vijay Hazare: Bihar player tests positive for COVID

MUMBAI, Feb 23: The Vijay Hazare Trophy has seen its first case of COVID-19 with a Bihar player returning positive for the virus, following which all the other cricketers are being tested.

“It is confirmed and the concerned player has been isolated from other players. He is currently in Bangalore as he cannot travel,” a senior official of the state’s cricket body told PTI on Tuesday.

Another source said that all the other players will undergo COVID tests on Tuesday with the results coming by evening. Bihar has sent 22 players for testing.

The Bihar team is placed in Elite Group C and is playing all its league games in Bengaluru.

They are scheduled to take on Uttar Pradesh in a league game on Wednesday.

A Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) official believed that the game would go on as scheduled. (PTI)