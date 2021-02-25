Lok Sabha Speaker addresses members of Meghalaya Assembly

SHILLONG, Feb 25: Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, addressed the members of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the first day of his two-day visit to the state.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will inaugurate the outreach and familiarisation programme for the local bodies of Meghalaya and the other Northeastern states here on Friday.

A brainchild of the Lok Sabha Speaker, the outreach and familiarisation programme for Panchayati Raj institutions of the country, is being organised by the Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, with a focus on enhancing participatory democracy through greater awareness of the procedures and processes followed by democratic institutions right from the grassroots to the apex level.

Members of the three Autonomous District Councils of Meghalaya and other states in the North East will also be attending the programme.