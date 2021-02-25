The abundant health benefits of mint leaves

New Delhi, Feb 24 : Pudina (mint) is one of the oldest culinary herbs known to humans. It has remarkable medicinal properties and is a rich source of polyphenols. It has carminative and antispasmodic properties.

Saurabh Arora, Inventor Pudhinaa and Snec30, Director at Arbro says: “Pudina leaves or mint leaves are low on calories and contain very low amounts of proteins and fats. It has an enormous amount of Vitamin A, C, and B-complex that enhances skin and boost immunity. Another nutritional benefit of pudina is that it is rich in iron, potassium and manganese that increase hemoglobin, and improve brain function.”

Arora lists down 10 health benefits of mint leaves that one must know:

Helps in digestion — Mint is rich in antioxidants, menthol and phytonutrients that help the enzymes to digest food. The essential oils in mint possess strong antibacterial and antiseptic effects that calm stomach cramps and help ease acidity and flatulence.

Treats asthma — Regularly taking pudina can ease chest congestion. The methanol in mint acts as a decongestant, it helps loosen mucus collected in the lung and also shrinks swollen membranes in the nose to allow you to breathe easier. While using pudina, make sure that you don’t overdose it, otherwise, your air passage will become irritated.

Cures headaches — Pudina contains menthol that can help relax muscles and ease the pain. Applying pudina juice on your forehead and temples can give you relief from headache. Also, balms of pudina base or mint oil are effective in curing headaches.

Eases stress and depression — One of the main advantages of mint is that it is the most widely used herb in aromatherapy. Pudina or mint has a strong, refreshing smell that can ease stress and refresh the body and mind. The apoptogenic activity of mint helps regulate the cortisol levels in the blood that triggers the body’s natural response to ease the stress. Inhaling pudina essential oil can instantly release serotonin in the blood which is a neurotransmitter that is well known for easing symptoms of stress and depression.

Makes your skin healthy — Pudina has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help treat acne and pimple on the skin. Pudina leaves contain a high amount of salicylic acid which acts as anti-acne. It also acts as an effective skin cleanser. Pudina has antioxidant properties that help you get clean and youthful skin by removing free-radicals from the body. Other ways pudina makes your skin healthy is that it retains the moisture in the skin, clear off dead skin cells, and dirt from the skin pores, and makes the skin look radiant and toned.

Oral care — Chewing pudina leaves is a great way to improve oral hygiene and dental health. The essential oils in pudina can help you get fresh breath. Also, using the mouthwash containing peppermint oil can help you kill bacteria in the mouth and provide you with healthy gums and teeth.

Improves memory — According to a research, mint can improve memory and retrieve the cognitive function of the brain. Consuming pudina regularly can increase brain power by improving alertness, and memory retention, and other cognitive functions.

Promotes weight loss — The aromatic herb pudina could help you in weight loss. The essential oils of pudina stimulate digestive enzymes to increase the bile flow and promote digestion. It also helps in improved nutrient absorption from the food. When the body is able to assimilate and absorb nutrients properly, your metabolism increases. The increase in metabolism promotes weight loss.

Treats common cold — If you are struggling with cold and finding it difficult to breathe, pudina is the best remedy for it. Most of the vapor rubs and inhalers contain mint. Mint naturally clears nose throat, bronchi, and lung congestion. Apart from respiratory channels, mint also eases irritation caused by chronic coughing.

Eases symptoms of nausea — Pudina is an effective treatment for nausea that often occurs in morning sickness. Eating a few pudina leaves or smelling it every morning can help pregnant women prevent the nauseous feeling or cope with it better.(IANS)