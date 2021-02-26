Assam CM, Bangladesh envoy discuss issues of mutual interest

GUWAHATI: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Muhammad Imran met Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Friday and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

During the discussion, chief minister Sonowal advocated the need for stronger ties with Bangladesh while referring to the Centre’s Act East Policy which, he said, has ushered in new possibilities.

Sonowal said riding on this policy Assam and Bangladesh should collaborate for a new high in their mutual relations.

The chief minister also flagged issues concerning bilateral trade and commerce for interests of both Bangladesh and Assam.

“Assam is a neighbour of Bangladesh, and hence frequent exchange programmes between both the geographical entities are needed,” he said.

Sonowal further advocated improvement of connectivity between Assam and Bangladesh through waterways, airways and roadways.

Assam shares 263 kilometres of border with Bangladesh, of which 143.9 kilometres is land and 119.1 kilometres riverine.

Highlighting areas like agriculture, information technology, textiles, the chief minister said both Assam and Bangladesh should work to explore markets in their respective territories for mutual benefit.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner said his country was eager to have more trade and cultural ties with Assam.

Imran also emphasised re-strengthening import and export between Assam and Bangladesh with cooperative collaborations.