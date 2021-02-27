China, Ethiopia agree to boost cooperation in technology

Addis Ababa, Feb 26 : China and Ethiopia have agreed to boost cooperation in the technology field, according to the Chinese embassy in Ethiopia.

The agreement to boost cooperation in the technology field between the two countries was reached Wednesday during a discussion held between Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan and the Ethiopia Minister of Innovation and Technology Abraham Belay on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhao and Belay had a warm discussion on cooperation in space technology, traditional medicine, development of industrial parks, development of electronic trading as well as modern real estate.

Zhao said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, China and Ethiopia have witnessed increasingly frequent high-level exchanges and enhanced political mutual trust.

Belay thanked China for its support to Ethiopia in various fields, especially supporting and laying the foundation for Ethiopia to launch its first satellite into space. He hoped to further strengthen cooperation and exchanges in relevant fields with China.

In December 2019, Ethiopia launched its first-ever satellite abbreviated as ETRSS-1 with support from the Chinese government.(IANS)