Nadda stresses on booth management by party workers

Varanasi : Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda, who arrived in Varanasi on Sunday morning on a two-day visit, held a detailed meeting with party office bearers of Kashi Prant, local MPs, MLAs and district presidents.

Party sources said that Nadda discussed the preparedness of the party workers for the upcoming Panchayat elections and then the state Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

“He also gave important tips and underlined the need for creating awareness about the various welfare schemes of the Centre and state government being run. He asked party workers to remain connected with the voters and dispel doubts that the opposition is trying to create,” said a party functionary.

The BJP national president also asked party leaders to restart the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ campaign.

He said that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at its peak and the Gujarat local bodies’ elections were proof of this.

Nadda asked party workers to continue working at the booth level which will ensure the party’s success in the next Assembly elections.

Later, in the evening, the BJP president will inaugurate BJP’s new regional office and Prayagraj Metropolitan Office in Rohania.

He will also interact with social leaders and eminent citizens of Varanasi at Naria.

Nadda, on Monday, will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav after which he will hold a review meeting at the booth level and will take stock of the party activities.

He will also pay tributes at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Sthal and will guide the IT and social media workers of Kashi region. (IANS)