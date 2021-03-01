Aditya Narayan will be back to host Indian Idol 12 this week

NEW DELHI, March 1: Singer Aditya Narayan, the host reality music show Indian Idol 12, was absent from the sets of the show last weekend because he had suffered an injury.

The singer, in an Instagram post on Monday, thanked comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for taking his place temporarily and hosting the show. Aditya revealed that he was “out of action due to a gastrocnemius tear in his right calf” and he has been tending to the injury. He will be back as the host of the show this week.

In his post, Aditya wrote: “Hey! Unfortunately, I was out of action due to a gastrocnemius tear in my right calf. My sincere gratitude to friends like family Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for taking over the coveted #IndianIdol stage. Thoroughly enjoyed watching the two episodes. I am back this week. Rejoice!”