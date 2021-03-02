Modi invites world to be part of India’s growth

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited the whole world to come to India and be a part of its growth trajectory considering its seriousness towards the maritime sector.

Addressing Maritime India Summit through video conferencing, Modi made the clarion call while expressing India’s vision to turn up it as a leading Blue Economy of the world with its focus on the maritime sector.

“Through this Maritime India Summit, I want to invite the world to come to India and be a part of our growth trajectory. India is very serious about growing in the maritime sector and emerging as a leading Blue Economy of the world,” the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the summit.

The Prime Minister further said that the summit will bring together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and play a leading role in furthering the growth of India’s maritime economy. (IANS)