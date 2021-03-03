I-T raids B-Town’s Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee, Vikas Bahl

MUMBAI, March 3: In a massive action against some big Bollywood personalities, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of noted film director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwann Talent management.

An I-T department source related to the probe told IANS, “Searches are on at the premises of Pannu, Kashyap and Bahl in Mumbai and other locations.”

The source further said that multiple teams of the agency were carrying out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of the Phantom Films and former partner of Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena, and the premises of some executives of talent management company Kwann.

The I-T department source said that the searches are going on at the premises of these Bollywood personalities in connection with some “tax evasion” matter. The source pointed out that there are some inter-linked transactions between these entities.

“Searches are aimed at gathering more evidence to further probe the tax evasion allegations,” the source added.

The source, however, refused to share further details of the case.

He said that the agency sleuths are also questioning Kashyap and Pannu in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, an IT department official related to probe wishing anonymity said that the tax departrment will summon them for questioning after scrutnising the documents recovered duering the searches in the coming days.

Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.

However, officials of the I-T department remained tightlipped on the searches at the premises of Phantom Films.

Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu have been vocal on social media platforms and have also raised their concern over the farmers’ protest, which have been going on on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws.

Reacting to the news of the I-T searches on the Bollywood personalities, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said, “Why (Union Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman is so predictable? It’s a sad story for the I-T department that it has become so one-sided and political.”