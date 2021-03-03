Karnataka minister caught in sex scandal

Bengaluru, March 2 : A CD allegedly featuring Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarakiholi seeking sexual favours was released to news channels on Tuesday.

In this regard a social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru city police commissioner seeking protection for the victim.

After filing the complaint Kallahalli told reporters that this CD contained visuals of the minister allegedly seeking sexual favours from a victim. “Complaint is filed by me and not by the victim as she is fearing for her life,” he said.

Jarakiholi comes from one of the most powerful political families in the state and is a sugar baron from Belagavi district.

He is one of the 17 defectors from the Congress and the JDS whose defection resulted in the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the state in 2019.(IANS)