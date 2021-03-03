Services Wushu Team win 29th Senior National Wushu Championship

​SHILLONG, March 3: The held at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab during Feb 25 to 2nd March 2021. This win is Fourth in a row for the Services Team which is based and trained at Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong.

​

The team of 11 Sanshou players and 17 Taolu players won comprehensively by a tally of 20 Gold, 05 Silver & 05 Bronze Medals in the competition. This is so far the most spectacular victory by any team at Wushu Nationals. The team stood over all 1st in Sanshou and Taolu events and was adjudged the “Overall Champions” in the tournament.

​

The Championship trophy was presented to the team by BS Sohi, Pro Vice Chancellor of Chandigarh University on Tuesday.

​

Wushu, is a hard and soft and complete martial art, as well as full contact sport. It was developed in 1949 in an effort to standardize the practice of traditional martial art. Wushu has become an international sport under the International Wushu Federation (IWUF).