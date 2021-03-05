‘300 obscene TikToks of husband, can’t be ground for cruelty on wife’

NEW DELHI, March 5: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to grant anticipatory bail to a man, who has been accused of cruelty towards his wife. The man claimed his wife had made 300 obscene TikTok videos in his defence, which was rejected by the top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, at the outset, told the petitioner’s counsel that her client was a cruel man and he should not expect any relief from the court.

Petitioner’s counsel replied that her client was not cruel and he has not committed any cruelty.

The bench replied his wife has called him cruel in her complaint and the court was merely citing it. The Rajasthan-based man had moved the top court seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR lodged by his wife.

The petitioner’s counsel claimed that the wife has allegedly made “300 tik-tok videos”, which are obscene. The bench replied this does not mean that the man should commit any kind of cruelty on his wife. “If she has done that, still you do not mistreat her like that,” said the Chief Justice.

The petitioner’s counsel insisted for relief in the matter.

The Chief Justice replied: “You divorce her if you could not get along, there is no need for cruelty.”

The petitioner’s counsel said there is no need for custodial interrogation in the matter.

However, the bench replied that it does not agree with this contention of the petitioner, and cited the FIR lodged by wife against the husband.

The petitioner’s counsel contests that the FIR registered against her client was one-sided. The Chief Justice replied that FIRs are always one-sided and he has never seen a joint FIR filed by both sides.

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to consider granting anticipatory bail to her client in the matter. “Anticipatory bail plea is rejected,” said the top court dismissing the case.

IANS