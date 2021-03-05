Assam Jatiya Parishad announces first list of 18 candidates

GUWAHATI: Newly-floated regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday evening announced its first list of 18 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections.

Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from Duliajan constituency while general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will contest from Sadia constituency in Upper Assam.

The regional party has also fielded Ajay Tanti (from Rangapara constituency), a central executive member of Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) who joined the party on Thursday.

Among the other candidates in the AJP first list include Raju Phukan (Sarupathar), Chittaranjan Basumatary (Dhemaji), Paban Saikia (Khumtai), Shatrughna Sasoni (Dhekiajuli), Anjar Hussain (Dhing), Arup Kumar Saikia (Batradava), Ananda Chandra Das (Dergaon), Ribulaya Gogoi (Nazira), Dipen Tanti (Thaora), Achyut Saikia (Bihpuria), Ajit Buragohain (Dibrugarh), Rajiv Kumar Hazarika (Mariani), Samsher Singh (Tinsukia), Satyajit Regon (Dhakuakhana) and Sanjay Kumar Deb (Margherita).

“We will be announcing the other candidates shortly,” party general secretary, Jagadish Bhuyan told reporters here on Thursday evening.

It may be noted that AJP is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with another regional party led by Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal.