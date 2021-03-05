JFA denounces militant’s intimidation to scribes

GUWAHATI: Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA), while denouncing repeated
intimidating statements by separatist armed militants against two
scribes in the city, urged the State police department to take the
matter seriously. The forum also appealed to the media fraternity to
get united against such diktats.
It may be mentioned that the banned ‘United Liberation Front of Assam
(Independent)’ lately issued three statements within 24 hours
asking two scribes associated with digital news outlet (www.time8.in)
to tender apology for their ‘aggressive’ remarks during a brief
discussion regarding the probable release of two abducted individuals
by the outfit.
Both the abducted engineers of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure
Limited namely Pranab Kumar Gogoi (hails from Sivasagar in Assam) and
Ram Kumar (hails from Khagaria in Bihar) were expected to be released
on 4 March 2021 by the outfit after negotiations with the company
officials. Both of them were kidnapped from Dayun Khumsai drilling
area of Arunachal Pradesh on 21 December.
In its first statement, signed by Ulfa leader K Rumel Asom, the outfit
expressed angers against both the scribes for ‘unpleasant’ comments on
the rebels. It also asked them to seek apology for the same and until
then the outfit decided to suspend the release of Gogoi and Kumar.
Accordingly, both the scribes tendered apologies separately.
The second statement, sent swiftly after their apologies, targeted one
scribe indicating that his ‘body language’ was not acceptable to the
militants. So the second apology was furnished with an appeal to
release the abducted Quippo employees. Amazingly, the third statement
surfaced quickly with the outfit’s displeasure on the ‘words of
apology’.
JFA, in a media statement, expressed dismay over the development and
requested the militant outfit to clarify the present status of Gogoi
and Kumar (who are still under its custody) so that the people of
Assam can be convinced about their safety as the outfit shockingly
tried to blame the scribes for the fate of abducted Quippo employees.
“We also urge the State police to probe the matter seriously and
unearth if there was any instigating (which was seemingly very prompt)
input to the militant outfit over the issue,” said JFA president
Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria, adding that fixing a target
for the armed rebels (by any one) should be recognized a serious
offence under the law.
