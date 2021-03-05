JFA denounces militant’s intimidation to scribes

GUWAHATI: Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA), while denouncing repeated

intimidating statements by separatist armed militants against two

scribes in the city, urged the State police department to take the

matter seriously. The forum also appealed to the media fraternity to

get united against such diktats.

It may be mentioned that the banned ‘United Liberation Front of Assam

(Independent)’ lately issued three statements within 24 hours

asking two scribes associated with digital news outlet (www.time8.in)

to tender apology for their ‘aggressive’ remarks during a brief

discussion regarding the probable release of two abducted individuals

by the outfit.

Both the abducted engineers of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure

Limited namely Pranab Kumar Gogoi (hails from Sivasagar in Assam) and

Ram Kumar (hails from Khagaria in Bihar) were expected to be released

on 4 March 2021 by the outfit after negotiations with the company

officials. Both of them were kidnapped from Dayun Khumsai drilling

area of Arunachal Pradesh on 21 December.

In its first statement, signed by Ulfa leader K Rumel Asom, the outfit

expressed angers against both the scribes for ‘unpleasant’ comments on

the rebels. It also asked them to seek apology for the same and until

then the outfit decided to suspend the release of Gogoi and Kumar.

Accordingly, both the scribes tendered apologies separately.

The second statement, sent swiftly after their apologies, targeted one

scribe indicating that his ‘body language’ was not acceptable to the

militants. So the second apology was furnished with an appeal to

release the abducted Quippo employees. Amazingly, the third statement

surfaced quickly with the outfit’s displeasure on the ‘words of

apology’.

JFA, in a media statement, expressed dismay over the development and

requested the militant outfit to clarify the present status of Gogoi

and Kumar (who are still under its custody) so that the people of

Assam can be convinced about their safety as the outfit shockingly

tried to blame the scribes for the fate of abducted Quippo employees.

“We also urge the State police to probe the matter seriously and

unearth if there was any instigating (which was seemingly very prompt)

input to the militant outfit over the issue,” said JFA president

Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria, adding that fixing a target

for the armed rebels (by any one) should be recognized a serious

offence under the law.