Lupita Nyong’o: Black Panther will be ‘different’ after Chadwick Boseman

Los Angeles, March 4 : Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyongo has admitted that the upcoming sequel in the “Black Panther” franchise will be different, following lead actor Chadwick Bosemans death last year due to cancer.

“It’s gonna be different, of course, without our King to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to re-imagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther,” she said during her appearance on Good Morning America, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“(Director) Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family,” she added.

Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of King T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died last year due to colon cancer, and won the Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.(IANS)