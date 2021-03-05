Student leader seeks withdrawal of non-tribal candidates

TURA, Mar 5: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma on Friday urged all political parties of the state to withdraw their non-tribal candidates from the upcoming GHADC elections.

In his letter to the presidents of various prominent political parties of the state, Greneth recalled the statehood struggle pointing out that the objective was for ‘self rule’ by Garo, Khasi and Jaintia and not by any other community of the state. However, Greneth gave the political parties the choice to decide on their own while cautioning that the power of the people could make or break them.

Meanwhile, the Niksamso A’chik Society (NAS) from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills has condemned the Congress and the NPP for allotting party tickets to non-tribals in the GHADC polls.

Directing their anger towards Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, the society demanded that the non-tribal candidates of both parties be revoked immediately.