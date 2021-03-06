Cong yet to decide on candidate: Mukul

SHILLONG, March 5: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Dr Mukul Sangma, said that the party is zeroing in on who to field for the bypoll contest in Mawryngkneng Constituency even as he admitted that there are opinions that Highlander Kharmalki should contest the forthcoming by-election.

Sangma, however, informed that majority of the electorates want someone from the family of former Assembly Speaker, Charles Pyngrope’s, to contest.

“We will be sitting again since the discussion within the Congress family is still on. And then we will need to look into how this whole thing could unfold and subsequently decide on the party candidate,” Mukul said while speaking to reporters here on Friday. “Our party functionaries are engaged in this discussion. Hopefully we will be taking a call on the party and disclose what ultimately emerges from the deliberations,” he added.

When asked how the two by-elections in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala constituencies are crucial for the Congress, the CLP leader said that every election is crucial since the party would like people to be connected with it.

“We will again seek the support of the people to support Congress in these two constituencies and why they should turn their eyes towards the party,” he said.

CLP leader asserted that there are enough reasons to believe that the people of the state will repose their faith towards the Indian National Congress.

“We have seen what is happening in the state knowing well what would become of it if there is no intervention. So an intervention is very important when things are not going in the right direction,” Mukul said, while adding that number games are very crucial in politics.