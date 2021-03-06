NCC conducts combined annual training camp at Agartala

SHILLONG, March 5: A week-long Combined Annual Training Camp for NCC Cadets of Tripura NCC Units which commenced at Agartala on 28 Feb 21 culminated today. 115 Senior Division and Senior Wing Cadets from various institutions in Tripura participated in this camp, according to a Press Communique.

Professor Satyadeo Poddar, Vice Chancellor, MBB University, Agartala was the Chief Guest at the camp closing ceremony who gave away prizes to the participating cadets. He complimented the NCC training staff for imparting excellent training to the cadets. Sharing his personal experience as a former NCC Cadet, he exhorted the cadets to be physically fit, mentally robust and imbibe the virtues of NCC training in letter and spirit.

He emphasised upon the need to work selflessly and contribute individually as well collectively towards Nation building, keeping the Motto of NCC always as the guiding factor.

The camp was conducted by 13 Tripura Battalion of the NCC Agartala under the aegis of NCC Directorate, NER, Shillong and NCC Group Headquarter Silchar with the timely assistance of Education Department, Government of Tripura. It was the first camp to be organised post COVID-19 pandemic. The closing event was preceded by a Swachhata Awareness Rally.