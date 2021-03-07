Biden agrees war power authority needs to be updated

Washington, March 6 : US President Joe Biden has agreed that Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that justify American military operations, need to be updated, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

In her daily press briefing, Psaki told reporters on Friday that Biden agreed the AUMFs are “long overdue for update”, reports Xinhua news agency.

She said Biden wanted to discuss “a narrow and specific framework moving forward” and would cooperate with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine on this issue.

Her comments came two days after Senator Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young introduced a legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMF to curb the President’s war power.

US military conducted airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militant groups in Syria last week, which killed one militia member and injured two others.

Lawmakers from both parties were dissatisfied with the Biden administration’s lack of consultation before the operation was carried out.

“We’re confident in the legal authorities for that strike, and they were the self-defence of U. military personnel who were threatened overseas,” Psaki said.

The US Constitution gives the power to declare war to Congress, not the President.

The Pentagon said the airstrikes were authorised in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq.

Syria and Iran strongly condemned the US strikes.(IANS)