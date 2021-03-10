Arms recovered from Chirang Reserve Forest in BTR

GUWAHATI, March 10: With just about two weeks left for the Assam Assembly elections, police in Chirang district of Bodoland Territorial Council carried out an early-morning search operation and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Chirang Reserve Forest on Wednesday.

The site of the recovery of the “illegal arms” is located to the west of village Number 3 Udalguri under Runikhata police station in Chirang district.

The search team led by the additional superintendent of police (headquarters), Chirang, recovered one AK series rifle (factory made), one AK series rifle magazine, three 7.65mm factory-made pistols, three 7.65 mm pistol magazines, 90 rounds of AK series live ammunition, five rounds of 9 mm live ammunition and three rounds of 7.65 live ammunition.

“Follow up action has been taken accordingly,” police said.

It may be recalled that search teams from the Assam police have been able to trace/seize a huge quantity of illegal arms and ammunition during frequent operations ahead of the BTC polls in December last year. The arms are mostly kept hidden inside dense forests in BTR.