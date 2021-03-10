Khyndailad NOT a pick-up point of sex workers: Lahkmen Rymbui

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui today firmly refuted an allegation in the state Assembly that Khyndailad (Police Bazar) has become a pick-up point of sex workers in the city.

“No” was the firm reply from the Home Minister when the issue was raised by North Shillong, MLA Adelbert Nongrum in the floor of the House during the Question Hour.

Dissatisfied with the one-word reply from the Home Minister, Nongrum emphasised that this issue was serious and wanted to know the mind of the State government on this.

The Home Minister who seemed reluctant to give out an elaborate reply said, “The reply is ‘no’ but the concern is being noted and the government has taken the concern seriously”.

He informed that the anti -human trafficking established in all districts to see if there was any such unwanted development so that it could be prevented.

“We are concerned and have constituted the anti-human-trafficking unit and surveillance team and are trying to see such things do not happen and to the best of my knowledge it is not a pick-up point of sex workers but of passengers,” said Rymbui.

Rymbui also claimed to have gone to Khyndailad junction during the lockdown relaxation period to have street food there and seen no such activity.

As the House burst into laughter, Nongrum reminded that it was an issue which was not to be joked about and invited the Home Minister to join him in taking a round of the area one evening so that he can see the truth himself.

“If the Home Minister really means business spare your precious time and roam around with me from 10 ‘O’ clock and you will realise the fact. Are you ready to take a round?” he said.

Nongrum reasoned that if the State Government was not serious and unable to control it, the area would soon be known as a ‘red light area’ and Meghalaya of dealing in prostitution.

“Will the government care to investigate or conduct inquiry into the matter,” he questioned.

The Home Minister said that the government was concerned and therefore had constituted anti- trafficking task force unit.

He further said that if the MLA had come across such activities he should immediately report it to the police station to take necessary action.

Opposition Congress legislator and East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh also requested the police department to conduct and inquiry into the issue within three or four days and send a reply.

“You can laugh when it is a matter of weaknesses and compulsion but in fitness of thing assurance should be given and find out if there is some truth in it,” she said.

The Home Minister replied that they had established anti-human trafficking units and raids have also been conducted on receipt of such information. He said that police are alive to the issue and working on it.