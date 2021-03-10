Many leaders in Bihar having sleepless nights without liquor, says RJD MLA

PATNA, March 10: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Maner constituency Bhai Virendra on Wednesday alleged that many Bihar politicians and bureaucrats are having sleepless nights as they are unable to get liquor.

The MLA made the allegation during the ongoing Budget Session when other RJD leaders were protesting against the increasing liquor smuggling in the ‘dry state’. The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had imposed a total ban on liquor in the state on November 26, 2015. But a spike has been noticed in the recent past in the number of liquor smuggling cases.

Virendra said: “Many leaders and senior bureaucrats are not sleeping at night without consuming liquor in Bihar. Please inquire into this matter.”

Following his statement, a number of RJD and Congress MLAs supported him.

Vijay Sinha, the speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, immediately took cognisance of the matter and asked the legislator to reveal the names of those leaders and senior bureaucrats.

“If your are unable to reveal the names in the House, please inform me in private,” Sinha said.

“As I said earlier, please inquire into the matter Speaker Sir, the names of senior leaders and bureaucrats will come forward on their own,” Virendra replied.

However, refuting the charges, Bihar’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Chaudhary said: “Bhai Virendra alleging that leaders and top bureaucrats are sleeping in the night after consuming liquor…I believe he is sharing his own experience in the House.”

The leaders of the RJD and Congress requested the Speaker to hold a debate on liquor consumption and smuggling in the House. They also demanded the resignation of Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar for being unable to prevent it.

The opposition shouted slogan against the state government like “Nitish Kumar Ka Khel Hai, Sarabbandi Fail Hai.”

In the last few months, a surge has been noticed in liquor smuggling cases in Bihar. A police sub-inspector was gunned down and a guard was injured during an encounter with liquor smugglers in Sitamarhi last month.

After the formation of the new government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing criticism for being unable to prevent liquor smuggling. He has held a series of meetings with the officers and has directed them to take stringent action against the liquor mafia.

On Wednesday, the Patna police seized liquor worth Rs 20 lakh in Pirbahore and Sonpur area. The police recovered 520 bottles of IMFL buried under the sand.

IANS