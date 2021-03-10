Maximum controversies: Cong MLA sums up 3 years of MDA

SHILLONG, March 9: Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh has hit back at the MDA Government over its claims of doing wonders for the state in the last three years while persistently blaming the previous governments for all wrongdoings in the state.

Summing up the three years of NPP-led MDA Government’s rule, Ampareen said the three years have been full of confusion, challenges and maximum controversies.

“When the MDA Government took over in 2018 there was much hope and expectations were roused in the state. However, in 2019 allegations of corruption began to surface on account of illegal coal extraction and transportation. The public also witnessed huge movement of trucks carrying coal as revealed through accidents and breakdown of coal-laden trucks,” the Congress MLA said.

According to Lyngdoh, national and state issues further discredited the MDA Government prominent among which were implementation of CAA, revocation of Article 370 in J&K, the unattended Language Bill, demand for ILP, the contentious farm laws, inept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, fuel hike, power failure and relocation of municipal staff from Harijan Colony.

She also recounted administrative bloopers of the MDA including the promise of holding National Games in 2022, the delay in payment of arrears, handling of the Black Friday protest outside Raj Bhavan, the siege of Motphran, protest by teachers and EMRI 108 staff, among others.

According to Lyngdoh, the positives of the last three years of the MDA Government was the completion of many initiatives of the MUA-II Government like Tura ISBT, Polo market complex and several road projects.

She also expressed resentment over the frequent reference of the CM to the past governments for all the wrongdoings in the state. “The CM’s constant reference to the ‘errors of the past government’ is getting too repetitive and devoid of credit,” Ampareen added.