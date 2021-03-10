Two NPP candidates file nominations on day one

TURA, March 10: The first day of the filing of nominations for elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) saw two candidates from the ruling NPP completing the process.

Sitting MDC Dhormonath Ch Sangma and new entrant, Semford B Sangma, both from the NPP completed the process of filing their nominations on Wednesday. While Dhormonath Ch Sangma is contesting from his original 21-Naguapara constituency, Semford B Sangma is in the fray for the 9-Tura seat.