UP, Mumbai enter Vijay Hazare semi-finals

NEW DELHI, March 9: A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, skipper Prithvi Shaw blazed his way to an unbeaten 185 off just 123 balls as Mumbai stormed into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a crushing nine-wicket win over Saurashtra in the fourth quarter-final here on Tuesday.

UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai will be pitted against Karnataka in the other last four clash.

Uttar Pradesh rode on keeper-batsman Upendra Yadav’s stroke-filled 112 off 101 balls and skipper Karan Sharma’s 83 off 100 deliveries to post a competitive 280/7.

The UP bowlers then did well enough to restrict Delhi to 234 in 48.1 overs with none of the middle-order batsmen getting a move on after a top-order collapse, having lost half of the side within 20 overs.

In the other quarter-final, opting to bat, Saurashtra rode on Samarth Vyas’ unbeaten 90 to post 284 for 5, but it was overshadowed by Shaw’s blitzkrieg, as Mumbai chased the target in just 41.5 overs.

Shaw smashed his third hundred in the tournament after slamming 105 not out against Delhi and 227 not out against Puducherry in the league stage.

With Shaw in full flow, Yashasvi Jaiswal (75 off 104 balls) played the perfect second fiddle.

Shaw, who now holds the record for the highest individual score in the tournament, kept playing his shots and completed his 50 off 29 balls.

The youngster continued the onslaught and notched up his hundred in 67 balls even as the opening duo added 238 for the first wicket and laid the foundation for the win.

Brief scores:

Uttar Pradesh 280/7 (Upendra Yadav 112, Karan Sharma 83; Pradeep Sangwan 2/49) beat Delhi 234 in 48.1 overs (Lalit Yadav 61, Anuj Rawat 47, Akshdeep Nath 2/29)

Saurashtra 284/5 (Samarth Vyas 90*, Chirag Jani 53*; Shams Mulani 2/51; Tanush Kotian 1/30) lost to Mumbai 285/1 (Prithvi Shaw 185*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 75; Jaydev Unadkat 1/52). (PTI)