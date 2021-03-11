Garo Hills groups hold against non-tribal participation in polls

TURA, March 11: Following the denial of permission by the West Garo Hills District Administration to hold a Sit-in demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura, combined organizations from Garo Hills under the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) and the East Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (EGHJAC) shifted their protest venue to the William Point at Hawakhana in Tura.

Prior to the Sit-in demonstration at William Point, the organizations while holding banners and posters denouncing non-tribal participation, also held a protest march through the main thoroughfares of the town. The members of the organizations also shouted slogans demanding that the party tickets allotted to non-tribals be revoked as well as authorities put on hold the process of filing of nominations.

Earlier, the combined organizations had sought permission from Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh to hold a protest in front of his office, against the allotment of party tickets to non-tribals by the various political parties, which was denied in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is already in place in view of the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the organizations have decided to resume the protest on Friday and to organize a poster campaign on Monday, March 15 to demand for the withdrawal of all non-tribal candidates.