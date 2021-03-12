58 nominations filed for GHADC on Friday

TURA, March 12: Two sitting MLAs and a former legislator were among the 58 candidates to file their nomination papers on Friday to contest the April 12th GHADC elections in Garo Hills.

Three time legislator from Gambegre constituency and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Saleng A Sangma filed his nomination to fight from Babelapara MDC constituency while sitting legislator from Raksamgre Benedic R Marak also submitted his nomination papers as the NPP candidate from Raksamgre constituency itself.

A former MLA of the Congress Francis Pondit R Sangma is the latest entrant to enter the GHADC poll fray having filed his papers from Williamnagar MDC constituency. He is a former MLA from West Khasi Hills district.

The lone woman candidate and sitting MDC to file her nomination was Sadhiarani Sangma of the Congress from Dengnakpara constituency. She is the wife of Congress leader Zenith M Sangma.

It was a day of hectic events as candidates from the two major parties- Congress and NPP gave their nominations before the returning officers across the five districts of Garo Hills.

Former CEM of GHADC Alphonse A Sangma was one of the senior most politicians from South Garo Hills to file his nomination as an Independent from Siju constituency of the district on Friday.

Another former CEM was Denang T Sangma, current GHADC Chairman and MDC from Williamnagar who submitted another round of nomination papers as the NPP candidate.

Despite opposition to the participation by non-tribal candidates and voters in the upcoming GHADC polls, as many as four candidates submitted their papers on Friday.

NPP candidate Tarif Ibrahim Sarkar, son of former minister Late Manirul Islam Sarkar, filed his nomination from Shyamnagar (Phulbari) constituency, while Balachanda NPP candidate Enamul Hoque, Shyamnagar BJP candidate Fozibur Rahman and Balachanda constituency Independent candidate Mostafa Kabir were the other non-tribal aspirants.

The BJP’s candidates who filed nomination papers were led by party candidate and former CEM Boston Marak from Nogorpara, Bernard Marak for the prestigious Tura seat, sitting MDC Bhupender Hajong from Zikzak, Bakul Hajong from Betasing, sitting MDC from Babelapara Rightious N Sangma, Ranjit Rabha from Naguapara, among others.

Monday is the last day for candidates to file their nominations before scrutiny is taken up.