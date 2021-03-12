Harry Styles to open 2021 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Harry Styles will be the opening act at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Jack Sussman, CBS executive VP of specials, music and live events, confirmed the performance.

“You don’t want to miss the top of the show. It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you,” he told Variety.

The former One Direction member is nominated for Three Grammys — Best Pop Vocal Album for “Fine Line”, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” and Best Music Video for “Adore You”.

Also scheduled to perform during Sunday’s three-and-a-half hour show are BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.